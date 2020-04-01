Wheat Prices

as on : 01-04-2020 03:27:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Aligarh(UP)100.00254740.002220220013.27
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)85.00-151930.002150212010.82
Gorakhpur(UP)60.00-29.58205.2079508215-
Chorichora(UP)55.0010810.00197019757.07
Devariya(UP)30.00-14.29203.50196019656.52
Chorichora(UP)30.0020111.008050746527.07
Allahabad(UP)25.00150470.00205020201.74
Vilaspur(UP)25.00-10.71134.002130209012.40
Kosikalan(UP)20.00-37.5553.00205020303.54
Gorakhpur(UP)20.00-60133.0019252000-
Hasanpur(UP)15.0025121.0021002050-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-20104.00505050008.60
Safdarganj(UP)10.0040052.501980199510.00
Dankaur(UP)8.00NC34.0020202020-
Devariya(UP)5.50-8.3324.0076507600-
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00-58.3347.00200020251.52
Meerut(UP)5.00-86.4982.002340213513.04
Bharwari(UP)5.002531.002000202014.94
Wazirganj(UP)5.0066.6776.802100204016.02
Meerut(UP)3.00-2515.008550852036.80
Aligarh(UP)2.00-33.3325.005600550030.23
Kosikalan(UP)2.00-5015.308600853034.38
Dankaur(UP)1.50NC4.5077127712-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20208.808450845019.86
Published on April 01, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)