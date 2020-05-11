Wheat Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Khategaon(MP)4258.0031.4556535.2319501925-1.76
Sitapur(UP)1016.00-12.2621196.601925192510.00
Azamgarh(UP)750.00-3.859300.00192519254.62
Kapasan(Raj)600.0033.332105.00195019255.98
Amloh(Pun)548.00-23.896484.00192519254.62
Dinanagar(Pun)400.00-76.0512480.0019251925-
Tarapur(Guj)363.64-58.475072.5618261866-1.56
Tilhar(UP)349.802.018851.20187518858.70
Banthara(UP)314.90-47.6110044.60190019003.26
Mehmoodabad(UP)300.00-11.765121.80191519106.39
Dahod(Guj)268.203.555808.4020002100-4.76
Charra(UP)250.0066.672126.00192519254.62
Raath(UP)244.5013.721786.0019251925-
Ujhani(UP)233.50-49.263855.10192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)230.0043.754205.00194519454.01
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00NC1958.00190519008.24
Jahangirabad(UP)189.0020.382236.00192819284.78
Gondal(UP)183.004.876045.50192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)150.00-46.642707.6019251925-
Allahabad(UP)145.003.572520.00193019304.61
Barhaj(UP)140.0055.565270.00192519504.62
Fatehpur(UP)134.5040.11311.70192519254.05
Katra(UP)132.00-16.465194.40185018504.23
Mahoba(UP)126.40-72.822223.70192519254.62
Shamli(UP)120.00-253113.70193019281.58
Gangoh(UP)102.00-47.012871.10192619264.45
Khalilabad(UP)100.00NC1875.00192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)95.0032.87789.70192519255.19
Unnao(UP)89.6020.111560.50193019304.32
Naugarh(UP)86.00NC3036.00192519254.62
Balrampur(UP)68.0041.671006.00192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)65.0054.76392.0019251925-3.51
Soharatgarh(UP)62.007.831120.00192519254.62
Shahganj(UP)60.0050485.0019251930-0.77
Maudaha(UP)58.00-711906.5019251925NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)56.00-42.271116.00193019354.61
Asansol(WB)56.00761.54247.152500250025.00
Kannauj(UP)55.0010456.50192519254.05
Firozabad(UP)54.00NC1661.0019271927-7.80
Tikonia(UP)51.90-84.655436.301870190510.00
Lalganj(UP)49.70-2.55990.9019251925-
Dehgam(Guj)36.20-56.491591.6017751822-7.65
Jafarganj(UP)35.00-23.91869.001925192514.93
Sirsa(UP)30.00-1.64171.4018601860-
Mehmadabad(Guj)27.1012.45145.4017001650-
Soundati(Kar)21.00-42.006800--
Sikandraraau(UP)20.0033.33137.00192519254.62
Jayas(UP)16.5030.95447.40192519259.38
Dahod(Guj)15.40-47.08185.3045004400-4.26
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)15.0015.38338.00192519254.62
Billsadda(UP)15.00-6.25331.0018601865-
Achalda(UP)14.00-12.5381.00192519254.56
Lormi(Cht)12.00-24.001750--
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-25306.508400840023.53
Azamgarh(UP)11.509.5278.607945796022.61
Salon(UP)10.00-77.78448.00192519254.62
Surajpur(Cht)8.20-41.84295.70192619264.11
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)7.0016.67227.30192519254.62
Asansol(WB)6.50-7.1464.638100820030.65
Durgapur(WB)5.00-16.67138.872500250021.95
Sitapur(UP)4.70-42.6835.408040731039.22
Jasvantnagar(UP)4.00-27.27101.0018501860-
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00166.6759.006000600033.33
Vadgam(Guj)3.00-6.2563.5017251818-9.92
Shamli(UP)3.0015.3812.608325836530.08
Balrampur(UP)2.50-37.533.508000780031.15
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC25.007950800032.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-58.338.8083408500-
Mawana(UP)1.50-4097.5019251930-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.505017.807900794016.18
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.677.308010794024.19
Charra(UP)1.20206.2087908850-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-7.6919.608425827520.01
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC32.0032004700-34.69
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC14.001200012000-
Unnao(UP)0.90NC5.908150472527.34
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC7.508280810027.88
Gogamba(Guj)0.70-53.335.4040005000-17.53
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.70-1.408500--
Raath(UP)0.60-1.207750--
Published on May 11, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)