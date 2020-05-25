Wheat Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Ghaziabad(UP)800.00608325.00195019505.41
Madhoganj(UP)650.00-20.2513812.00192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)336.5010.874737.70192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)250.00-37.58195.50192519254.62
Ujhani(UP)246.00-27.757167.30192519254.62
Aklera(Raj)200.00-42.861205.0017461825-11.82
Dahod(Guj)173.00-39.458096.4020002050-4.76
Sandila(UP)170.0054.551962.00192519255.77
Sahiyapur(UP)160.00-30.432080.00192519254.62
Dadri(UP)150.007.141338.00192819304.22
Ghiraur(UP)140.0027.271309.4019301930-
Suratgarh(Raj)127.501091.59318.40190018903.26
Chandausi(UP)120.00-62.51446.00192519254.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)95.80-22.111666.20177017441.61
Bhehjoi(UP)91.00-1.621166.50186019281.09
Wazirganj(UP)73.00-30.48800.40192519256.35
Badayoun(UP)60.00-57.14683.00188019252.17
Devariya(UP)60.00-14.291038.50192519254.62
Risia(UP)55.0014.58864.301925192512.57
Bachranwa(UP)55.00-26.672190.00188018802.17
Aliganj(UP)54.00-22.86914.30192519254.05
Jaunpur(UP)53.50282.141476.00192519354.34
Farukhabad(UP)53.00NC1524.50193019254.89
Lucknow(UP)29.00-6.45404.008125820019.49
Dehgam(Guj)25.20-69.892059.2018601885-3.23
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00155.56558.00192519254.62
Mihipurwa(UP)21.00-63.16411.20192519257.84
Singroli(MP)20.00-20275.942100192513.51
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-23.08444.508200825020.59
Devariya(UP)8.00-11.1197.007990796522.92
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-85159.006000600033.33
Durgapur(WB)5.707.55193.27220025007.32
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)5.00-28.5784.0017501800-8.38
Singroli(MP)5.00-275.945800--
Dadri(UP)5.00NC26.008100820028.57
Asansol(WB)4.61-14.31388.73215025007.50
Karvi(UP)4.5087.521.20510044352.00
Asansol(WB)4.50-21.7497.698000810019.40
Dadri(UP)4.00NC16.005900588037.21
Dhansura(Guj)3.00-80257.0017251725-13.75
Gurusarai(UP)3.00-92.68329.20192519254.62
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-11.11143.00192519254.62
Jaunpur(UP)1.6010021.807940797510.89
Dahod(Guj)1.5036.36190.5043004200-8.51
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2521.408050800016.67
Fatehpur(UP)1.202034.608335836518.73
Mantha(Mah)1.00-508.0023502200-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC15.908250822527.41
Misrikh(UP)0.90506.6018951880-0.79
Sandila(UP)0.70NC10.5081608180-
Jarar(UP)0.60NC30.30185018500.54
Published on May 25, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)