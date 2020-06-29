Wheat Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)1069.50-14.6162981.5018001800-3.49
Dahod(Guj)609.2065.7212569.0020002000-4.76
Bundi(Raj)550.00-78.856300.0017561760-
Lalitpur(UP)480.00-418653.60192519252.94
Rajkot(Guj)400.00-2.448474.5017851710-13.98
Khair(UP)400.00-16.6720923.00192519254.62
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)360.0038.469760.00196019605.95
Fatehpur(UP)286.00-27.2611936.30192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)280.00-2018180.00192519254.62
Mahoba(UP)265.00-22.747971.10192519254.62
Mainpuri(UP)260.00-67.917930.50192519254.62
Sitapur(UP)250.00-16.6736852.601925192510.00
Golagokarnath(UP)250.004007178.00191019006.11
Hapur(UP)220.00-2.224421.00193019304.32
Hardoi(UP)220.00-5625540.00192519255.77
Maigalganj(UP)200.00NC10315.0018701875-
Gondal(UP)181.000.2811732.50192519254.34
Sultanpur(UP)180.00-21.745865.00192519254.62
Bindki(UP)180.00-506862.00192519254.62
Unnao(UP)179.5020.073524.30193019304.32
Bangalore(Kar)172.00421.214179.00295029501.72
Mathura(UP)165.00-58.7520110.00192519254.05
Ghaziabad(UP)160.00-52.9414525.00194019504.86
Etawah(UP)140.00-34.885745.00192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)114.0012.8712033.00194019305.43
Khategaon(MP)112.70-49.5676273.8318401870-7.30
Pilibhit(UP)112.00-8.215111.90191519104.08
Muradabad(UP)110.00NC2750.00192519254.62
Suratgarh(Raj)104.80-7.672819.40193119314.95
Sandila(UP)100.00-16.672602.00192519255.77
Achnera(UP)95.00-52744.00192019104.35
Azamgarh(UP)95.00-68.3317725.00189019002.72
Madhoganj(UP)90.50-39.6724033.00192519254.62
Gorakhpur(UP)88.00-37.141632.0019251925-
Mothkur(UP)85.00-46.884605.0019251925-
Paliakala(UP)85.00-29.174954.00190019054.68
Jhansi(UP)84.00-6.67980.50192519254.62
Meerut(UP)80.00-42.861802.0019901935-3.86
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.00NC7775.80193019257.22
Choubepur(UP)77.6044.781858.1019802000-0.50
Maudaha(UP)72.20-55.573575.9019251925NC
Palanpur(Guj)68.00-35.24887.0017921715-22.92
Banda(UP)68.00-71.671777.30192519254.62
Konch(UP)67.2034.44544.80192519254.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)60.00-45.4525760.00189018258.56
Devariya(UP)60.00202039.50192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)60.00-409550.00192519255.77
Raibareilly(UP)55.00-31.252815.00192519256.35
Jahangirabad(UP)53.00-3.645140.00192819284.78
Khalilabad(UP)50.00-9.093545.00192519254.62
Haathras(UP)50.001502030.3018151775-1.36
Dadri(UP)50.00-503818.00192919284.27
Bahraich(UP)48.00-28.362606.10192519254.62
Faizabad(UP)47.00-2.891367.10192519254.62
Tundla(UP)45.00-403784.50192519254.34
Firozabad(UP)43.004.882719.00192519284.90
Shamli(UP)43.00-28.335063.70193019251.58
Bharuasumerpur(UP)40.00-63.645153.50192519254.62
Robertsganj(UP)40.00-57.891580.20194019405.43
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00-55.565180.00192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)40.00NC1985.00192819304.78
Utraula(UP)36.002.86618.00192519256.35
Salon(UP)35.0034.621038.00192519254.62
Balrampur(UP)35.00-22.222702.00192519254.62
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)33.00-564012.0018701880-1.06
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)32.006.671338.50192519254.62
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-14.291812.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)30.00-253109.4019271928-
Bharwari(UP)30.0050355.80185018500.54
Chorichora(UP)30.00-57.142296.00192519254.62
Kasimbazar(WB)30.00-14.29527.00210020808.25
Udaipura(Raj)29.90-26.543568.80205020502.50
Akbarpur(UP)29.003.572567.70192519254.62
Partaval(UP)27.50-451222.50192519255.48
Halvad(Guj)25.60-87.47282.1417001625-15.00
Atarra(UP)25.00-753944.00192519254.62
Buland Shahr(UP)25.00-80.774227.00193019304.89
Wazirganj(UP)25.0038.892592.40192519256.35
Ulhasnagar(Mah)24.00-4252.003400320054.55
Lucknow(UP)23.00-79.8211259.50194519305.71
Khurja(UP)22.00-563320.00193019264.89
Naanpara(UP)21.80NC1313.10192519254.62
Karvi(UP)21.75-73.233080.00192519254.62
Lalganj(UP)21.0031.252716.90192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)21.001101539.001925192514.93
Vankaner(Guj)20.00-801720.7017501710-20.45
Rampur(UP)20.00-16.67847.00192519254.62
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-201586.30192519254.62
Dankaur(UP)20.00-201290.00193019304.66
Ujhani(UP)20.00-71.0110705.90192519004.62
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)20.005.26431.00192519254.62
Savarkundla(Guj)16.00-20475.5018251775-15.12
Muzzafarnagar(UP)16.00-51.522536.00193019254.61
Bandikui(Raj)15.20-30.401752--
Becharaji(Guj)13.50-46.8583.7016571690-11.49
Jangipura(UP)13.001200516.00193519405.16
Bijay Nagar(Raj)12.30-74.112017.6016801690-13.85
Lohardaga(Jha)12.00-50208.0020501900-
Shikohabad(UP)12.00203510.00193019404.89
Gazipur(UP)12.009.09955.00194019404.30
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-21.432356.50192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)10.70613.332868.4017621712-8.32
Chandausi(UP)10.00-601988.00192519254.62
Risia(UP)10.00-601872.301925192510.63
Mandalgarh(Raj)9.008028.0018401840NC
Rudauli(UP)7.80-4.88981.601926192511.65
Amroha(UP)7.50-58.33643.5019251925-
Bijnaur(UP)7.50-37.51996.50192519254.62
Ganjdudwara(UP)7.50-68.75682.30192519254.62
Durgapur(WB)7.10-6.58334.99210021005.00
Badayoun(UP)7.007.691878.00190018853.26
Jayas(UP)7.00-70.831437.20185019250.54
Morva Hafad(Guj)6.60100013.8015752050-5.97
Asansol(WB)6.60-17.5513.33205020502.50
Awagarh(UP)6.00-50422.00192519255.77
Mawana(UP)6.00100328.5019301940-
Dhoraji(Guj)5.80-24.68406.0017401740-7.20
Khairagarh(UP)5.00-79.17572.9018501850-0.54
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67268.00194519305.71
Safdarganj(UP)5.00-50862.10192519256.94
Bilsi(UP)4.80-34.256006.2019001925-
Achalda(UP)4.00NC749.00192519254.56
Bhehjoi(UP)3.50-77.421768.10186518651.36
Newasa(Mah)3.005010.0020001950-
Bangarmau(UP)2.8012983.60193019254.89
Tikonia(UP)2.80126990.30192519259.38
Puranpur(UP)2.70-43.757612.80191519004.08
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.60-35296.10192519254.62
Bagru(Raj)2.50-37.537.3018001850-10.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50-5.001950--22.00
Nagaram(Raj)2.00-91.23166.0017001788-6.75
Gurusarai(UP)2.00-97.851421.60192519254.62
Sirsaganj(UP)1.80-30.7721.90192519284.05
Vadgam(Guj)1.70-45.16106.9017721624-12.62
Bhanvad(Guj)1.5015011.2014501250-
Anandnagar(UP)1.30-27.78206.40192519254.62
Khatra(WB)1.20-33.3354.70185018505.71
Jarar(UP)1.1037.546.90187018502.75
Baikunthpur(Cht)1.00-508.0019301930-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-5095.5019251925-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)0.80-2043.00185018505.71
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.