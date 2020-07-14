Wheat Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:26:50 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Arrivals Price
Current %
change Season
cumulative Modal Prev.
Modal Prev.Yr
% change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)819.50-29.3571439.5017301785-8.95
Agra(UP)767.50-3.742271.90192519254.34
Jeerapur(MP)380.20-760.401700--
Aligarh(UP)360.002.8622140.0018101840-2.16
Lalitpur(UP)350.00-7.8923333.60190018752.70
Lakhimpur(UP)350.00-12.570990.00191519108.19
Bindki(UP)340.00-5.568502.00193019304.61
Khair(UP)300.00-14.2922223.0018351925-0.81
Katni(MP)299.70-599.401700--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)260.00-38.111820.00194019354.86
Sultanpur(UP)250.00258165.0018001800-2.17
Dahod(Guj)246.408.5914428.2019002000-9.52
Golagokarnath(UP)220.00-4.359978.00191519106.39
Hapur(UP)215.007.55651.00193819352.00
Rajkot(Guj)214.00-6012206.5017501750-13.79
Sagar(MP)187.20-374.401850--7.50
Gondal(UP)180.501.6914597.50192019203.78
Basti(UP)160.0033.3316764.00192519254.62
Hardoi(UP)160.0033.3327220.00192519254.62
Sitapur(UP)145.00-6.4539503.60192519256.24
Sanad(Guj)144.0017.072458.0018401855-5.98
Khanpur(Raj)136.20-73.554563.4017371747-12.05
Saharanpur(UP)132.006516828.10194019304.30
Maigalganj(UP)130.008.3312515.0018651885-
Kosikalan(UP)120.002013396.00192019254.35
Barhaj(UP)120.0071.4310850.00192519256.35
Lalsot(Raj)107.5016.222920.2016801732-11.58
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC3550.00192519204.05
Mathura(UP)100.00NC21680.0018601850-0.53
Choubepur(UP)83.0048.212716.1019751985-0.75
Achnera(UP)79.009.723870.00192019103.23
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)74.00-52.561599.5016751700-8.22
Bharuasumerpur(UP)72.00445641.50185018505.71
Madhoganj(UP)72.002024681.00192519256.94
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00-6.678927.80192519254.62
Paliakala(UP)67.503.855779.00190519104.38
Allahabad(UP)65.008.334490.00193519254.88
Vankaner(Guj)55.00NC2026.7017001700-15.00
Faizabad(UP)55.00102145.10191019203.80
Bhavnagar(Guj)53.60-107.201805--
Gorakhpur(UP)50.00-9.092092.0019301925-
Siddhpur(Guj)48.9239.171674.6617621795-9.96
Maur(UP)47.00-9.622236.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)47.0014.634662.00192519254.05
Udaipura(Raj)45.70-12.793765.00205020502.50
Konch(UP)45.00-13.464819.80184518300.27
Mauranipur(UP)40.5027.362477.50192519006.94
Sahiyapur(UP)40.00NC5752.00192519254.34
Chorichora(UP)40.00166.672568.00193019254.89
Shamli(UP)37.00-17.785712.70193019251.58
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-22.224085.00193019254.89
Raibareilly(UP)35.0055.563080.00190519005.25
Tundla(UP)35.00-50.74402.50192519254.62
Raath(UP)33.506.353634.0016801730-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00-5.712938.00193019303.21
Amreli(Guj)32.901.23753.5018151800-11.46
Muskara(UP)31.50-3.083368.70185018001.65
Thara(Guj)30.00-12.541082.7016801692-13.71
Devariya(UP)30.00-57.143085.50192519254.62
Dadri(UP)30.00-57.144358.00193019290.52
Rahatgarh(MP)28.90-57.801730--
Fatehpur(UP)28.60-38.4913436.50192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)28.00-6.6718426.00192519254.62
Balrampur(UP)28.00123024.00190019253.26
Suratgarh(Raj)27.0010.23184.4018501885-1.75
Bahraich(UP)26.00-27.782796.10187018501.63
Charra(UP)25.00-3.856286.0018001850-2.70
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)25.00251654.50190019252.98
Maudaha(UP)25.0011.113802.50186018856.29
Tulsipur(UP)25.00-16.671645.50192519254.62
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00251816.30192519254.62
Shahganj(UP)25.00-16.671449.00195019205.98
Karvi(UP)24.50-24.623453.30186018154.49
Jaunpur(UP)22.80-6.942226.00193019254.32
Atrauli(UP)22.00-123493.0018201840-1.09
Lalganj(UP)21.0023.532985.90190019003.26
Dhrol(Guj)20.70-10678.4014951535-17.40
Mungawali(MP)20.5032.2686.501885165014.24
Gangapur(Raj)20.00-62.69392.6017101725-8.56
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-202180.0018501840-0.54
Ajuha(UP)20.00-33.332311.00193019254.89
Khujner(MP)18.40-92.991398.8016901714-11.52
Ait(UP)18.0063.6478.9017501750-3.58
Bijay Nagar(Raj)17.30-13.52248.8016851685-8.92
Rampur(UP)17.00-5.561087.00192519253.49
Auraiya(UP)15.00-62.55414.0018001800-1.10
Etawah(UP)15.00-62.56145.00181017800.56
Farukhabad(UP)15.00-31.822569.5018301840-2.66
Shikohabad(UP)15.00NC3648.00193019304.32
Mawana(UP)12.00-20574.5019401930-
Pukhrayan(UP)12.00-602227.0018201830-1.62
Gazipur(UP)12.009.091133.00193519404.03
Dankaur(UP)12.0071.431364.00192819241.47
Bharthna(UP)12.00-704967.5017651800-1.12
Jayas(UP)11.60286.671503.40184018401.10
Dehgam(Guj)11.00-30.383006.4017621762-11.90
Naugarh(UP)11.00-63.335808.00192519254.34
Vilaspur(UP)11.0022.223269.00192519254.05
Savarkundla(Guj)10.00NC568.5018751850-6.86
Lohardaga(Jha)10.0025352.0021002100-
Baberu(UP)10.00-9.09593.9018501845-2.63
Ghiraur(UP)10.00NC3279.40192819274.78
Jafarganj(UP)10.0066.671677.00186018202.20
Varipaal(UP)9.8039023.6018401930-
Amroha(UP)9.5090714.5019251925-
Mainpuri(UP)9.005019420.50192519254.62
Robertsganj(UP)8.00-62.791883.20195019405.69
Salon(UP)8.00-46.671140.00192519254.34
Rasda(UP)8.00-11.111129.001930193013.53
Bhiloda(Guj)7.00180252.3017501750-11.39
Dhansura(Guj)7.0075469.0017501800-10.26
Jhijhank(UP)7.00-651898.00192018804.92
Milak(UP)7.00-36.36662.5019251925-
Asansol(WB)6.50NC551.73205020502.50
Durgapur(WB)6.00NC385.39210021003.96
Rudauli(UP)5.60-6.671084.00191019306.11
Semriharchand(MP)5.50-11.001670--
Lucknow(UP)5.50-78.8511458.50195019505.41
Bilsi(UP)5.20-3.76063.2019001900-
Bangarmau(UP)5.0066.671016.60193019256.04
Bijnaur(UP)5.00NC2048.50192519254.05
Mohammdi(UP)5.001003568.0018401841-
Bharwari(UP)5.00-90795.8018401840NC
Soharatgarh(UP)4.50-552436.00193019254.89
Badayoun(UP)4.00-601956.00192519202.39
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20324.00192519303.22
Buland Shahr(UP)4.0033.334347.00192519252.39
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC24.0019201920-3.03
Bolpur(WB)3.80-523.6019201920-2.04
Puranpur(UP)3.70NC7679.20192519204.05
Khurja(UP)3.50-41.673371.00192519252.39
Rajula(Guj)3.206052.0016351705-16.15
Risia(UP)3.00NC1942.30185018605.11
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050928.10190019303.26
Barabanki(UP)2.80-96737.6042001920127.64
Uttaripura(UP)2.50-90.49448.8018401925-8.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5066.67117.90192519256.94
Mansa(Guj)2.3412.586.4417001710-12.14
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.3027.78320.9018601870NC
Vadgam(Guj)2.1040122.9017221645-15.09
Manendragarh(Cht)2.00-97.5164.00190018102.70
Wazirganj(UP)2.00-502653.40192519256.35
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.8012.5181.00192519254.62
Anandnagar(UP)1.8063.64233.00192519254.62
Gurusarai(UP)1.50NC1430.00190019005.56
Kandi(WB)1.40-12.529.4018501800-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.202047.40188019007.43
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00-75.6111.6016801780-17.04
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC15.2013501250-
Kuchaman City(Raj)1.00-2.001796--
Fatehabad(UP)0.91-74136.8218301890-0.54
Sami(Guj)0.80-11.1123.2016001740-15.79
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80-52.9419.2017371735-
Beawar(Raj)0.80-2095.5020001950-3.61
Lalbagh(WB)0.70-1.401830--
