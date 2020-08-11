Wheat Prices

as on : 11-08-2020 03:29:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)792.503.5963480.90192519250.26
Kota(Raj)507.5034.2685144.5017401745-10.31
Narsinghgarh(MP)481.90157.8426679.6016501650-4.62
Lakhimpur(UP)320.00-2078210.00193019256.04
Aligarh(UP)280.00-2030570.0017201740-12.24
Dahod(Guj)266.90-21.7322460.8020502000-6.82
Hardoi(UP)260.008.3332980.002430193046.39
Sultanpur(UP)250.0038.8911485.0017001800-7.61
Lalitpur(UP)220.00-4.3527673.60184518251.10
Bindki(UP)220.001013582.00189019002.44
Golagokarnath(UP)200.00-9.0915718.00192019251.59
Gondal(UP)176.00-2.4920256.50191019203.24
Khair(UP)160.0010025063.0018001820-7.69
Maigalganj(UP)150.005017795.0018701880-
Sitapur(UP)125.00-2.3443882.60192017100.10
Saharanpur(UP)116.00-2020564.10193019302.66
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC6490.00191019252.69
Khategaon(MP)97.66-35.7577272.8718001870-8.63
Unnao(UP)92.6027.727423.70192519303.77
Ghaziabad(UP)90.00NC16554.00194019402.11
Paliakala(UP)90.00-5.268229.00190519206.72
Lalsot(Raj)89.3018.124232.0016711645-12.51
Azamgarh(UP)85.007019758.00192519304.62
Gorakhpur(UP)82.503.123967.0019301930-
Barhaj(UP)80.00-2013850.00190019004.11
Mathura(UP)76.001.3324222.0018701875NC
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)74.50115.944574.2016281625-16.51
Barabanki(UP)72.50-2.031030.60192019204.07
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.004010581.80192519304.62
Kapadvanj(Guj)68.001721016.0016121612-7.20
Madhoganj(UP)62.0021.5726114.0019001900-1.30
Soharatgarh(UP)60.0071.432784.00192519254.62
Raibareilly(UP)55.0037.54322.00190519051.33
Achnera(UP)52.0045060.00192519204.05
Bharuasumerpur(UP)50.001007143.5016501650-8.33
Khalilabad(UP)50.0066.674819.0018251900-0.82
Meerut(UP)50.0011.113490.0018801875-1.05
Shamli(UP)50.00-16.677172.70192519301.32
Dadri(UP)50.00255478.0019291932-0.05
Jhansi(UP)48.00-26.152840.5018001860NC
Tundla(UP)45.001505238.50192519253.49
Shahganj(UP)43.004.881617.00194019505.43
Auraiya(UP)40.001005804.0016801680-12.50
Etah(UP)40.00-11.115554.2017301720-8.95
Jalaun(UP)40.005.826885.7016701680-9.24
Maur(UP)39.00-17.022700.00192519304.62
Chorichora(UP)37.50-6.253361.00193019304.89
Utraula(UP)36.50-5.192318.00193019206.63
Jahangirabad(UP)36.0071.436873.0019261925-2.23
Chirgaon(UP)35.00402192.0017251750-5.99
Konch(UP)35.0016.675669.8016651660-9.51
Choubepur(UP)35.00-16.274836.1018701900-6.03
Balrampur(UP)34.00-8.113712.00192019204.35
Karvi(UP)32.50-354647.3017701750-4.58
Raath(UP)30.5041.864228.0016251625-
Basti(UP)30.00-14.2918127.00192519254.62
Kasganj(UP)30.00NC4280.0017101710-9.04
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00502446.3019251925-1.28
Kayamganj(UP)28.00122774.0017101720-10.00
Partaval(UP)27.50-22.541801.50192019155.21
Bahraich(UP)26.0052.943688.90186018801.09
Maudaha(UP)26.00304192.5017001750-11.46
Allahabad(UP)25.00-44.445670.00192518404.34
Rampur(UP)25.008.71727.00193019303.49
Kannauj(UP)25.00-3.851916.5018201810-5.45
Jhijhank(UP)25.00-28.572568.0017801800-2.73
Farukhabad(UP)24.0045.453219.5017001710-9.57
Mauranipur(UP)24.00-43291.1018001825-2.17
Charra(UP)23.00NC7020.0017201730-9.47
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)23.00152306.50190519251.87
Mainpuri(UP)22.001020545.50192519254.62
Muskara(UP)21.50-144051.7016251650-13.56
Kalapipal(MP)21.00407612.5017501750-7.41
Lalganj(UP)21.0061.543557.90190019003.26
Kosikalan(UP)20.00-2016058.00187519251.35
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-9.093902.00192519251.85
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00-33.332597.0018001820-5.01
Sahiyapur(UP)20.001006715.00192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)20.00-202923.00193019304.04
Tulsipur(UP)20.0037.932222.50192019204.35
Fatehpur(UP)17.70-19.5514035.10186018501.09
Mawana(UP)17.0013.331220.5019251925-
Thara(Guj)16.00-19.61670.1216281562-16.38
Bijay Nagar(Raj)15.8038.62443.2016051615-18.53
Naanpara(UP)15.605.412148.50188018604.44
Pratapgarh(UP)15.50-16.22755.50192519250.79
Atrauli(UP)15.00-254061.0017401750-5.43
Shikohabad(UP)15.00253948.0018751845-0.27
Sikandraraau(UP)15.0050457.0016801695-8.45
Palanpur(Guj)14.00-76.671859.0016371652-29.59
Orai(UP)14.00-6.676069.8016301620-
Bharthna(UP)14.0016.675299.5016751680-11.84
Salon(UP)13.00116.671248.0017251725-6.76
Jangipura(UP)12.009.09824.00193519305.16
Baberu(UP)11.5015906.9017201750-9.47
Gazipur(UP)11.00101443.00193019303.21
Rasda(UP)11.00101441.001925193013.24
Kalol(Guj)10.00NC299.5016001600-22.25
Atarra(UP)10.0042.864457.0017001760-8.11
Bareilly(UP)10.00-33.3311753.80191519250.26
Etawah(UP)10.00256407.0017751780-6.58
Durgapur(WB)10.00NC40.0020002000-
Jayas(UP)9.10139.471596.4017101710-5.79
Robertsganj(UP)9.001002017.20196519505.65
Vilaspur(UP)9.00NC3441.00192519254.05
Badayoun(UP)8.0033.332200.00191019002.14
Ghiraur(UP)8.00NC3505.40192719272.50
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-57.891957.00186018602.20
Chandausi(UP)7.5015.382239.0019001880NC
Mehsana(Guj)7.20-42.4204.2016501625-13.16
Ait(UP)6.00140285.7016251640-15.80
Devariya(UP)6.00-14.293422.50193019304.89
Mirzapur(UP)5.5037.5456.00192519303.22
Puwaha(UP)5.0011.1111847.80192519251.32
Rura(UP)5.00-16.671230.00185218450.65
Ujhani(UP)5.0040010814.9018501900-1.33
Mahoba(UP)4.9016.679494.10191518952.96
Khurja(UP)4.80203478.0019251925-2.78
Bilsi(UP)4.70-12.966221.4018301850-
Buland Shahr(UP)4.5012.54459.0019251925-2.28
Mohamadabad(UP)4.50-251519.3017301730-5.98
Wazirganj(UP)4.5012.52780.40190019004.97
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.00-2026078.00192519253.22
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC48.0019201930-3.03
Risia(UP)3.00202039.30188018702.73
Lucknow(UP)2.80-6.6711559.90192519403.49
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50-16.67591.4019251930-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.40NC396.5017401750-6.95
Nagaram(Raj)2.00NC189.4016501656-13.16
Bhehjoi(UP)2.00-201777.1018031750-2.01
Rudauli(UP)2.00-9.091197.20191019206.11
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.9046.15207.20192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)1.80202670.30191019103.80
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-25297.401925192510.00
Gurusarai(UP)1.40401464.0018001860NC
Dehgam(Guj)1.00-16.673316.4016621650-16.90
Satna(MP)1.00-2.001625--
Khatra(WB)1.00NC67.901925192510.00
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80NC45.6016371625-

Published on August 11, 2020
