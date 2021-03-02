Why realisation is lower for rice exports this fiscal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Intense competition among Indian rice exporters has led to rice shipment prices fetching lower prices despite India carrying a huge stocks of the cereals.
The lower realisations come at a time when the global food prices are showing an upward trend with rise in in the volumes shipped from the country.
During the April-December period of the current financial year, non-basmati volumes hit a record high of 8.21 million tonnes (mt), up 129 per cent over the same period last year. Exports are likely to be between 11 mt and 12 mt for the current fiscal. However, the average per unit realisations dropped by about 7.67 per cent to $373 per tonne from last year’s $404.
Similarly, in the case of basmati rice the shipments were up 19 per cent at 3.38 mt for the period. However, the per unit realisation for the April-December period dropped to $872 per tonne, a decline of 15 per cent over the same period last year’s $1,033.
With the pick up in global demand for the Indian rice, especially the non-basmati variety, traders and exporters were seen chasing buyers and in the process lowered the rates to grab orders.
Trade sources said that more people are exporting rice this year due to the current market trends.
For example, India could have sold rice to Bangladesh at a price above $425 a tonne when prices at other destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam were ruling at over $500. However, the intense competition among Indian companies saw rice being offered at a prices as lower as $402 a tonne.
According to Vinod Kaul, Executive Director, All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA), the lower realisation in basmati rice is due to the fall in demand from the largest buyer Iran. “Exports to Iran are down by 29 per cent and those supplies are floating in the market,” he said.
Further, Kaul attributed the dip in non-basmati realisation to the higher supplies in the market. “When the supplies are high, prices tend to drop. We are price-competitive in the international market as there is ample supply as the production is good, unlike Thailand and Vietnam, which are facing issues,” Kaul said.
“There is huge demand for our non-basmati demand as the prices are favourable as Thailand prices are much higher. There is a difference of $80-90 per tonne,” Kaul said.
BV Krishna Rao, President, The Rice Exporters Association, a body of non-basmati exporters, said a price differential of 5-10 per cent with the nearest competitor is acceptable, but not 20 per cent. “We are not happy with India losing money this way,” he said.
However, Rao said that export prices of non-basmati rice have firmed up in the past few weeks in line with the trend in global commodity prices. “Prices are up by about 10 per cent compared with January and we expect them to stay firm,” he said. India’s rice production is expected to touch a new high of 120.32 million tonnes for 2020-21 according to the Government’s second advance estimates compared to the final estimates of 118.87 million tonnes.
“Overall rice crop has been good. With the forecast being good, we are also expecting good next season,” Kaul said.
Apart from rice, the per unit realisation for wheat also has seen a decline. Wheat exports during April-Dec period were up almost five times at 9.76 lakh tonnes against 1.70 lakh tonnes in the same period last year.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...