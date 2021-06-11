Agriculture, infrastructure need significant focus: UNDP on Aspirational Districts Programme

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), a flagship programme of the government, has helped in strengthening crucial areas such as healthcare and education but some sectors with less weightage like agriculture and infrastructure need significant improvement, according to a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report.
There is thus a need for a realignment of sectors and focus, the report said, adding that less emphasis on a competitive approach is called for as it may result in misreporting of data by districts. The report titled, “Aspirational Districts Programme: An Appraisal” said that one of the disadvantages of the has been the disparities among districts which do not facilitate fair competition and comparison. In order to counter these issues, districts could be further grouped together based on their common characteristics and be supported accordingly, it advised.
The appraisal of the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) is aimed to assess its effectiveness and generate evidence based documentation which can be used to support NITI Aayog and other stakeholders in their efforts to address existing gaps, evidence-based planning and decision making.
The programme focuses on development across five sectors of Healthcare and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Basic Infrastructure, and Skill Development and Financial Inclusion.
The UNDP report pointed to challenges relating to monitoring and data collection, especially discrepancy. , it said.
The report highlighted that one of the major issues across districts irrespective of performance has been the lack of human resources and technical capacities. Even though districts have been provided support from the Prabhari officers and NITI Aayog there is a need for capacity building at the grassroots level. It suggested that this can be resolved by providing districts with dedicated personnel such as Aspirational District Fellows (ADFs) or representatives of the programme.
It further said that a useful suggestion from the ADFs who work closely with the programme was to include additional sectors or themes centered around key topics of environment and gender. This, according to the stakeholders, should not just be targeted for the beneficiaries of the programmes, but also integrated within the governance model as indicators of inclusive and sustainable growth.
The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, with the objective of expediting the transformation of 112 most backward districts across 28 States through the convergence of government programmes and schemes.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...