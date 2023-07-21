Companies providing aircraft leasing services in the IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) will not be liable to TDS on dividend, the Income Tax Department has said. This will promote setting up of more such units in IFSC.

The new norm will come into effect from September 1. ’Inter se’ is a Latin phrase which means ‘among themselves,’ and refers to the rights and duties owed among certain parties, rather than to others. The aircraft operating lease business is estimated to be worth $50 billion globally.

“The Central Government, hereby, specifies that no deduction of income tax shall be made under Section 194 of the Income-Tax Act from any income in the nature of dividend paid by any unit of an International Financial Services Centre, primarily engaged in the business of leasing of an aircraft (referred as payer) to a company, being a Unit of an International Financial Services Centre primarily engaged in the business of leasing of an aircraft (hereinafter referred as payee),” a notification issued by the Income Tax Department said.

The exemption from TDS will be subject to some conditions. For example, the payee will be required to furnish a statement-cum-declaration to the payer, giving details of the previous year relevant to the asse ssment year in which the dividend income is eligible for exemption. Based on that, the payer will not deduct tax on a payment made or credited to the recipient of such dividend (payee) after the date of receipt of copy of statement-cum-declaration.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in July 2019, stated, “The time is ripe for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities from India shores,” this is critical for the “development of self-reliant aviation industry” and creating “aspirational jobs in aviation finance, besides leveraging the business opportunities available in India’s Financial Special Economic Zone namely, IFSC.”

On October 16, 2020, the Government, on the recommendation of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), had notified ‘Aircraft lease, which shall include operating and financial lease and any hybrid of operating and financial lease of aircraft or helicopter and engines of aircraft or helicopter or any part thereof’ as a ‘financial product’ under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019.

The IFSCA had issued a consultation paper on Draft Aircraft Leasing Regulations on December 16, 2020. Based on the interest shown by various participants and the feedback received from stakeholders, a ‘Framework for Aircraft Operating Leases’ was issued. This defines ‘lessor’ as an entity engaged in providing aircraft or helicopter and engines of aircraft or helicopter or any other part under an operating lease, and registered with the IFSCA. This entity is required to set up operations in an IFSC in India by way of a company or a Limited Liability Partnership or a Trust. The person(s) in control of the said entity should be located in a Financial Action Task Force compliant jurisdiction.

