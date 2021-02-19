Aircraft leasing business can now take wings out of GIFT City

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The legal decks have been cleared for aircraft leasing businesses to take wings out of Indian shores (GIFT IFSC in Gujarat) with the GIFT City regulator International Financial Services Centre Authority ( IFSCA) on Friday issuing a ‘ Framework for Aircraft Operating Leases’.
This will enable the aircraft operating lease businesses to be set up in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) and address the projected market size of more than $ 50 billion for aircraft leasing in the country. Currently, India has only one IFSC in GIFT City in Gujarat.
An entity offering operating lease for an aircraft should have minimum capital of $ 0.2 million and the operations can be set up in IFSCs by way of a company or a Limited Liability Partnership or a Trust or in any other form as may be specified by the IFSCA, according to the framework announced on Friday. The lessors will be allowed to transact in freely convertible foreign currency only . They could, however, defray their administrative expenses in Indian Rupees by maintaining a separate INR account.
It may be recalled that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her July 2019 budget speech said that time is ripe for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities from India shores, as this is critical for “development of self-reliant aviation industry” and creating, “aspirational jobs in aviation finance, besides leveraging the business opportunities available in India’s Financial Special Economic Zone namely, International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).”
In October 2020, the Finance Ministry had on the recommendation of IFSCA notified ‘Aircraft lease which shall include operating and financial lease and any hybrid of operating and financial lease of aircraft or helicopter and engines of aircraft or helicopter or any part thereof’ as ‘financial product’ under International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019.
Towards this end, IFSCA had issued a consultation paper on Draft Aircraft Leasing Regulations on December 16, 2020. Based on the interest shown by various participants and the feedback of various stakeholders received, a ‘Framework for Aircraft Operating Leases’ has been issued by IFSCA on Friday.
Reacting to this move to issue the final framework for Aircraft leasing activities, Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City, "The framework on aircraft operating lease would pave the way for offshore leasing entities to serve India’s hinterland demand from GIFT IFSC. The incentives announced in the budget 2021 coupled with the formation of the framework shows the Government’s commitment towards making GIFT IFSC a hub for aircraft leasing and financing activities. The participants who were waiting for the final regulations to come out can now actively consider setting up their base in GIFT IFSC.”
Tushar Sachade, Partner, PwC India said, "The regulatory framework issued by the IFSC Authority coupled with the Budget announcements on the tax front pertaining to the aircraft leasing sector will definitely give wings to create a sustainable eco-system for its operations in Gift City. This probably is India’s first firm step to become an eventual alternative to other offshore jurisdictions. We will soon see this business soaring from GIFT city"
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...