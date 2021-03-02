All commercially-viable sources will form part of our energy mix: Pradhan

India plans to incorporate all commercially-viable sources in its energy mix, with a special thrust towards biofuels and hydrogen, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

“Our approach for cleaner energy and a low carbon economy will be guided by a clearly-defined energy transition roadmap with seven key drivers as outlined by Prime Minister Narenra Modi in October last year,” Pradhan said in his address at the Global Bio India 2021, organised by Department of Biotechnology. “Essentially, it will be a healthy mix of all commercially-viable energy sources.”

‘High priority’

“We will attach high priority for maximising deployment of biofuels and emerging fuels such as hydrogen,” he added. “Bio-fuels have the power to create a balance between our environment and economic development.”

The minister stressed the government push for setting up twelve 2G-ethanol commercial plants from agriculture waste across eleven states at an estimated cost of ₹14,000 crore. “These bio-refineries will significantly contribute towards the ethanol blending programme for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by 2025,” Pradhan said.

The government is also encouraging setting up of supply chain mechanisms for biodiesel production from non-edible oilseeds, short gestation crops, and used cooking oil, which is being promoted for biodiesel production, he added.