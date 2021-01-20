Alstom bags €106-m contract for signalling systems from NCRTC

Alstom has won a €106-million contract from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation to design, supply and install the signalling, train control and telecommunication system of the 82.15-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor, the company stated.

NCRTC is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments.

It is implementing RRTS, a first-of-its-kind semi-highspeed rail line with a maximum speed of 160 km which will reduce the journey time between Delhi and Meerut to just 60 minutes, from the current 90-100 minutes.

Alstom’s scope of work includes design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling and train control, supervision, platform screen doors and telecommunication systems for the corridor.

This line will be the first in India to adopt the European Train Control System hybrid Level 32 signalling system, which is the core signalling and train control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System, added the company release.