Economy

AP govt’s move to return 125 MW power gets Centre’s nod

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

The AP government is exploring ways to reduce power procuring costs   -  Bloomberg

The power allocated from NTPC; Discoms to save ₹191.6 crore per annum on fixed costs

The Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has approved the Andhra Pradesh government’s request to surrender 125 MW coal power that was allocated to AP Discoms from NTPC.

“The decision of MoP will benefit Discoms which could save ₹191.6 crore per annum on fixed costs,” AP Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said in a statement.

With spot purchasing of power at an average price of ₹1.63 to ₹2.80 per unit during March and April months, the power utilities reduced financial burden on Discoms. The government also saved around ₹180 crore in coal purchasing tenders.

In a letter addressed to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on October 13, the Power Ministry mentioned that it was decided to revert the 125 MW coal power keeping in view the request from AP government. The power was allocated to AP Discoms on July 5, 2017 from coal based stations of NTPC for bundling with solar power under National Solar Mission.

Following the communication from CEA, the energy department welcomed the Power Ministry’s decision and stated that it would help to the efforts of AP government to minimise power procuring costs and reduce unwanted financial burden on Discoms.

Cutting procuring costs

The AP government is exploring ways to reduce power procuring costs and giving high priority for cost effective power. The measures being taken by power utilities for the last one year to revive and strengthen utilities, reduce unnecessary expenditure by procuring power at cheaper rates are yielding encouraging results.

The utilities have also decided to intensify the efforts towards fulfilling the objective of the government which wants to make the State as role model for cheap power.

“Apart from providing 24x7 power without interruptions, the focus is on ensuring cheap power on our agenda. This will benefit consumers in the State and boost industrial and economic development,” the Secretary said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.