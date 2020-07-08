AP reports fresh 1,062 Covid cases

Hyderabad, July 8

Covid-19 cases continue unabated in Andhra Pradesh with the detection of 1,062 new positive cases.

According to a bulletin released on Wednesday, of the 27,643 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours, 1,062 have been tested positive. Of this, 11 were from other States

About 10.77 lakh samples have been tested so far in the State, while 10,894 are being treated in various hospitals and Covid Care Centres.

The discharge rate is a relief as 1,332 have been discharged after cure even as 12 succumbed to the dreaded virus since Tuesday.

In terms of total positive cases, Kurnool has the highest at 2,772, followed by Anantapur and Guntur with 2,568 and 2,435 cases, respectively. The total number of Covid positive cases in the State now stands at 22,259.