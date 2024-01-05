The automobile industry should set a target of increasing the share of vehicles being exported to 50 per cent of all passenger vehicles produced in the country by 2030 from 14 per cent in the last fiscal, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

“The auto industry should not limit itself to achieving a 25 per cent export share and instead aim for at least a 50 per cent export share,” Goyal said at an event to unveil the logo and booklet for the mega mobility show, ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024’ scheduled early next month in New Delhi.

The three-day expo, beginning February 1, is being promoted as the country’s first global mobility expo, showcasing success across the automotive and mobility value chain and cutting-edge technologies, all presented under one roof.

It will feature exhibits and events covering vehicles of the future, cutting-edge technologies in automotive components, electric vehicle battery and charging technologies, alternate powertrains, innovative and disruptive technologies like urban mobility solution, connected and autonomous.

“With over 600 exhibitors from over 50 countries, the expo highlights cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs in mobility. From cutting-edge technologies to sustainable solutions, the exhibition is a testament to India’s engineering excellence,” per a press statement issued by the Commerce Department.

More than 27 leading vehicle manufacturers are set to unveil new models and electric vehicle. Legacy automotive players, both international and domestic, will be showcasing their electric, hybrid, CNG and biofuel powered vehicles, according to the government. Along with vehicle manufacturers, the event will have over 400 auto component manufacturers and over 1000 brands from more than 13 global markets, displaying their entire range of products, technologies, and services, from supplies to OEMs to the aftermarket.

“Countries such as Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand will have dedicated country pavilions, while there will be additional international participation from the US, Spain, UAE, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Singapore and Belgium,” the release noted.

Special show

Specialised exhibitions such as the auto show (including electric & hybrid vehicles), ACMA Automechanika, large-scale tyre exhibition, urban mobility solutions (two wheelers/e-bikes, drones, etc.), EV infra pavilion (including charging stations and battery swapping), battery tech pavilion and cutting-edge technologies in the mobility landscape will be featured.

The event will also feature over 13 conferences, each dedicated to different aspects of the mobility value chain, with participation from experts from across the globe, the statement added.