Auto sales continue to be on slow track in September: report

The automobile sales during the month of September saw a few positive trends owing to festive season offers, but still, they continue to fall on a yearly basis.
According to the latest report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the passenger car sales declined by more than 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September in the domestic market to 1,31,281units as compared with 1,97,124 units in the same month last year.
The total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market also declined by 18 per cent to 2,79,644 units during last month as against 3,41,539 units in the corresponding month last year.
Read also - Auto blues: Sales continue to nosedive in September
In the two-wheeler segment, both scooter and motorcycle sales continue to decline by a double-digit percentage on YoY basis. While the scooter sales during the month were recorded at 5,55,829 units a decline of around 17 per cent (versus 6,66,437 units), the motorcycle sales fell to 10,43,624 units (against 13,60,415 units), a drop of 23 per cent.
In the commercial vehicle segment, the total sales declined by 39 per cent to 58,419 units in September, a drop of 39 per cent YoY as compared with 95,870 units in September 2018.
Total three-wheeler sales also declined by 4 per cent YoY to 66,362 units in September as compared with 69,066 units in the same month last year.
The total across categories declined by more than 22 per cent to 20,04,932 units during September, as compared with 25,84,062 units in September 2018.
