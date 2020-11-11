Passenger vehicle sales rise 14% in October

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The domestic wholesale (despatches from the factories to the dealers) of passenger cars recorded a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,82,692 units in October, compared with 1,66,568 units in the corresponding month of the previous year.
Utility vehicles also grew by more than 20 per cent to 1,13,990 units during the month, compared with 94,637 units in October 2019.
This has led to total passenger vehicle sales of 3,10,294 units in October, a growth of 14 per cent YoY, against 2,71,737 units in the same month last year, latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Wednesday.
Since these are wholesale numbers, they are quite different from retail sales. Earlier this week, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) had reported around 9 per cent dip in passenger vehicle retail sales at 2,49,860 units for October.
In the two-wheeler segment, while scooter sales grew marginally (2 per cent YoY), motorcycle sales shot up 24 per cent YoY.
Scooter sales were recorded at 5,90,507 units during the month, compared to 5,80,120 units in October 2019.
Motorcycle sales grew at 13,82,749 units against 11,16,886 units in the corresponding month last year.
“The month of October saw continuity in sales growth trajectory, drawing on from the previous month. There were marked improvements witnessed across certain segments due to very good festive demand,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said.
However, total sales of three-wheelers declined by 61 per cent YoY to 26,187 units last month, compared with 66,985 units in October 2019.
“Three-wheelers saw a slight improvement in sales, compared to the last month, however, it has still registered de-growth, over the corresponding month of last year,” Menon said.
He added that October wholesale numbers have been good on account of dealers preparing to serve demand for the upcoming Diwali festival.
