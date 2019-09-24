Ayush proposes to bring 19 procedures under Ayushman Bharat

Certain Ayurvedic, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) treatment packages are being proposed to be included the cashless health insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) by the Ayush ministry. “A proposal for inclusion of 19 Ayush packages has been finalised and submitted to the National Health Authority,” said Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush. Naik also said that we have finalised guidelines for expanding insurance to additional Ayush treatments has also been finalised. On the event of hundred days of completion of Ayush Ministry’s working, Naik said that funds of ₹ 325 crore have been released to states for activities under National Ayush Mission (NAM) based on scrutiny of proposals.

In collaboration with Niti Aayog and Invest India, a Scheme for Integrated Health Research (SIHR) has been finalised with an outlay of ₹490 crore. Naik said that this would address the untapped potential of integration of Ayush systems with modern medicine.

In the past hundred days, the Central Research Councils of Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha have validated 110 classical formulations for 60 conditions, by generating evidence on clinical safety and efficacy.

In area of Medicinal Plants Research, the ministry has earmarked land for the Institute for High Altitude Medicinal Plants (IHAMP) in Baderwah Tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Naik said that species-specific campaign on Tinospora which is also called ‘Amrita for Life,’ has been initiated. He also said that 11 projects were sanctioned on the propagation of Guduchi, a plant with immense ability to improve the immune system and the body resistance against infection.

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said that clinical trials of traditional medicines for treating dengue were in phase three-stage and a joint study along with All India Institute of Medical Sciences on hundred breast cancer patients with metastasis of adjuvant therapy through traditional medicines is showing that the quality of life of such patients has improved.

Kotecha also said that even as cow urine or 'Panchgavya,' is not showing any definitive results in cancer cure, studies are well on their way on the effects it may have on cancer. There is a tie-up with Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi to study this.

Also, in primary health care centres of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, the ministry is enabling a high impact research project for the intervention of Ayurveda on childbirth to establish the effectiveness of 'Garbhini Paricharya,' the traditional Ayurvedic intervention for ante-natal care with 10,000 expectant mothers as subjects.