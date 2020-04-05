Banks in Kerala told to switch back to restricted working hours

Working with pride, not prejudice
The State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Kerala, has reviewed its earlier circular on business hours and staff strength after the State police reportedly objected to excess bank staff movement during the lockdown.
An SLBC advisory, dated March 31, had instructed member banks to work during normal business hours (10 am to 4 pm) during the week ending April 4 (Saturday) in view of the expected rise in footfalls on account of pension, salary, and other welfare payments announced by the Central and State governments.
After reviewing the situation and seeking opinion from stakeholders, including the State government, the SLBC has decided to switch back to the original lockdown work schedule of 10 am to 2 pm from April 6. The staggered disbursal of pension and other direct benefit transfers will be as per the following revised schedule:
April 6: State service pension account holders with account number ending in 6 and 7; April 7: State service pension account holders with account number ending in 8 and 9 and women account holders of PM Jan Dhan Yojana with account numbers ending in 4 and 5; April 8: Women account holders of PM Jan Dhan Yojana with account numbers ending in 6 and 7; and April 9: Women account holders of PM Jan Dhan Yojana with account numbers ending in 8 and 9.
The SLBC requested banks to ensure only minimum required staff in the light of the strict measures adopted by the police with regard to movement of staff within the districts. Customers should be encouraged to access the services of Business Correspondents/Bank Mitras and mobile ATMs. During the restricted work hours, banks must take care to promptly serve the customers by adhering to all precautionary measure already advised.
