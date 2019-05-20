Better implementation of reforms needed to ensure job creation: Jalan

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken a number of reforms but more needs to be done by the next government on the implementation front to ensure job creation, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan said.

The government, Jalan said, should also take up administrative reforms that are complicated but essential for the implementation of government policies.

“By and large, in terms of economic reforms, a number of steps have been taken (by the Modi government)...everybody agrees that job creation is relatively low. The question is why, it could be partly because of slow implementation of economic reforms,” he told PTI.

Asked what economic reforms need to be taken by the next government, Jalan said the next government should implement policies that are already announced.

“Moreover, equally important is the administrative reforms, at the moment, the administrative structure is highly complicated, and for anything you want to do, you probably require 15-16 approval by the Central government.

“So, the role of the central government in the policy making is important but in the implementation, the State governments should be given more power,” Jalan, who was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009, said.