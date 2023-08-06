The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Saturday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 35 institutions for fostering collaboration in standardisation and conformity assessment. The National Standards Body will also explore setting up of Centre of Excellence for Standardisation in partnership with these institutions.

The institutions included prominent NITs, government, and private engineering colleges from different states across the country.

“The MoU will pave the way for the partner institutions to participate in standardisation activities by associating with the technical committees of the Bureau at the national and international level and getting infrastructure support for relevant R&D projects,” an official statement said. It will also jointly organise events on Standardisation and Conformity Assessment, exchanging publications, introducing standardisation curricula in academics, testing and Conformity Assessment, and sharing laboratory facilities, it stated. Setting up of Centre of Excellence for Standardisation will also be explored, the statement added.

Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of BIS, emphasised that the MoUs with these esteemed academic institutions will bolster and enrich the standards formulation activities.

BIS is a statutory body functioning under the aegis of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. It operates various schemes like Product Certification (ISI mark), Management Systems Certification, Hall Marking of Gold and Silver Jewellery/Artefacts and Laboratory Services among others.

