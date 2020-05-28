Economy

BMS: Labour law dilution being ‘reversed’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

‘These expose the blunder of the ordinance route adopted by States and it is time to withdraw them’

After upping the ante against the Centre and State governments over dilution of labour laws, BMS, the RSS-affiliated trade union seems to have recalibrated its stand against the ruling BJP. Although it still plans to approach opposition MPs, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, with a five-point charter against the Government’s “anti-labour” policies, it maintained that some “corrective measures” have been initiated by the Centre and a reversal of the trend to demolish labour laws seems to have started.

A BMS statement on Thursday said as opposed to earlier regimes that favoured big businesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given thrust to labour, farmers and small scale industries in the economic package that was announced in five tranches.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman during her declarations on the financial package categorically said the government will not take the ordinance route for a change in labour laws; which is a clear reply to the four States that took ordinance route to change labour law. Rajeev Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog also had expressed the view of NITI Aayog that ‘reforms do not mean complete abolition of labour laws’,” BMS general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay said in the official statement.

He also referred to Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar’s recent statement that labour reforms in India will be based on settled national and international positions. “All these expose the blunder of the ordinance route adopted by four States and a clear direction that it is time to withdraw the ordinances,” he said.

‘Trend reversal’

Upadhyay said it seems that a reversal of the trend that started with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat bringing ordinances to suspend labour laws is now apparent.

“…The trend of increasing working hours from eight hours to twelve hours was started by Rajasthan government and adopted by nearly 15 State governments. Now a reverse trend of correcting this mistake has started with first UP and then Rajasthan Government reverting to eight working hours. BMS demands that other State governments also to follow it,” he said.

However, the BMS national president CK Saji Narayanan underlined that the Centre’s “change in stand” was a result of the pressure put by the BMS. “We have announced an action plan based on five points. It will be continued until the State Governments withdraw the amendments, Ordinances and orders against the interests of workers. The Centre has voiced its stand against such Ordinances and it is a welcome step,” he said.

At a recent meeting of BMS national office bearers, state general secretaries and federation general secretaries chaired by Saji Narayanan, it was decided to approach all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on five issues including migrants’ plight, huge job losses, denial of wages, unilateral suspension of labour laws and increase of working time to 12 hours and unbridled privatisation.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
labour
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Industry awaiting gas exchange policy
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.