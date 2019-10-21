Booming Green Power Still Not Enough to Meet Climate Targets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: The only Android tablet that matters
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
Electricity capacity from renewable energy is set to expand by as much as 50 per cent in the next five years, bolstered by government support and falling costs. But more would be needed to slow down warming of the globe.
Those gains represent an increase of about 1,200 gigawatts from 2018 to 2024, equal to the total installed capacity in the US, according to a report published on Monday by the International Energy Agency.
Countries are adding more clean power as a key part of efforts to de-carbonise energy supply, but its still not fast enough, said the organisation that advises rich nations on energy policy.
“Renewables are already the world’s second largest source of electricity,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director. “But their deployment still needs to accelerate if we are to achieve long-term climate, air quality and energy access goals.”
As countries in China, Europe and the US increase deployment of wind turbines and solar panels, the share of renewables in global power generation will rise to 30 per cent in 2024, up from 26 per cent now, the IEA said.
A majority of those gains, about 60 per cent, will be achieved by solar power. Costs of both utility-scale and distributed solar PV generation are expected to decline as much as 35 per cent by 2024. That will help make costs of utility-scale solar plants equal to or cheaper than new fossil fuel plants in some countries.
Distributed solar, those panels that are placed on homes, offices and factories is set to boom as costs come down. Much of the expansion will be at commercial and industrial sites. Still, about a quarter of the growth will be residential, with about 100 million solar rooftop systems on homes by 2024.
Renewables
are also making gains in providing heat to buildings. Heating and cooling demand from buildings and industry account for roughly half of global energy consumption and is responsible for 40 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.
“Heat from renewable energy is set to increase by 22 per cent by 2024,” according to the IEA, with China, the EU, India and US contributing most of that growth. Even so, renewables will only support 12 per cent of global heat consumption by 2024 compared with 10 per cent now.
In India, even as renewable heat consumption is set to increase, its overall share of heat generation will be flat as fossil fuels are deployed to meet growing demand.
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains