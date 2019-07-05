Budget 2019

Budget 2019: Govt to focus on new-age skills for youth for high-paying jobs

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

The government will focus on imparting new-age skills in areas like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 3-D printing, virtual reality and robotics to equip youth to take up high-paying jobs overseas, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

Presenting the Budget, India’s first full-time woman finance minister referred to the concept of ‘Kayakave Kailasa’ (work is worship) to highlight that the government enables about 10 million youths to take up industry relevant skill training through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, helping create a large pool of skilled manpower.

Pointing out that demographic trends world-wide show that major economies will face severe labour shortages in the future, Sitharaman said: “To prepare our youth to also take up jobs overseas, we will increase focus on skill-sets needed abroad including language training. We will also lay focus on new-age skills like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, big data, 3-D printing, virtual reality and robotics.”

Published on July 05, 2019
human resources
Budget 2019
Next Story

Corporate tax lowered to 25% for firms with turnover of Rs 400 cr
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Corporate tax lowered to 25% for firms with turnover of Rs 400 cr