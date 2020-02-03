Budget 2020: Decision to review ‘rules of origin’ clause likely to check rising textile imports from Bangladesh

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
The Union Budget decision to review ‘rules of origin’ of the clause under the Customs Act to check misuse of FTA route and strengthening provisions relating to safeguard duty; may check rising flow of textile (readymade garments) imports from Bangladesh.
India offers Bangladesh duty-free, quota-free import advantage under SAARC FTA or SAFTA, entered in 2011.
Textiles played a crucial role in pushing Bangladeshi exports to India from $672 million in 2016-17 to $1.04 billion during April-November period of 2018-19. During April-November this fiscal, total imports from Bangladesh stood at $781 million (annualized $1.17 billion)
Bangladesh is world’s second-largest exporter of readymade garments (RMG). However, its exports to India got a significant boost following the implementation of GST – which subsumed 12 per cent countervailing duty (CVD) - in July 2017.
Countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam also enjoyed the benefits of the introduction of GST. But, Bangladesh made the most of it.
During the first eight months of 2019-20, India imported $801 million worth of textile items under HS codes 61 and 62. Of India’s total garments import one-third (34 per cent) came from Bangladesh. The share is as high as 44 per cent in imports under HS-Code 62 (articles of apparel and clothing not knitted or crocheted).
What particularly drew the attention of the Indian textile industry was the absence of the minimum value addition criteria in SAFTA. Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) was apprehensive that the loophole might be used for diversion of Chinese man-made fibre-based garments through Bangladesh.
With India-Pakistan relations at its lowest ebb, amending SAFTA may not be possible at this juncture, Sanjay Jain Managing Director of TT Ltd felt India might consider imposing safeguard duty as per Budget provisions.
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...