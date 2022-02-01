Budget: Long-term capital gains tax surcharge capped at 15 pc

The budget has capped long-term capital gains tax (LTCG) on the transfer of any type of asset at 15 per cent. This is good news for unlisted assets and securities and will lead to big tax savings for high networth investors. LTCG on sale of unlisted securities was 20 per cent until now, with indexation and a surcharge of 37 per cent. LTCG on the sale of listed securities are taxed at 10 per cent without indexation and surcharge is capped at 15 per cent.

