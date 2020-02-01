Budget 2020

Budget 2020 proposes new electronics manufacturing scheme 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new scheme for boosting electronics manufacturing, especially mobile phones. The details of the new scheme will be announced later. 

The minister said the electronics manufacturing industry has good job creation potential. While India has announced several schemes to attract investors in mobile manufacturing, so far, only mobile phone assembling units had been set up. Most of the components were still imported from countries like China.

