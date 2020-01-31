Economic Survey: BoP, FDI improve; dwindling exports, lower non-POL-non-gold imports cause for worry

Solitary splendour in Maldives
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
Improvement in the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position in the first half of 2019-20 backed by higher foreign direct investment (FDI), portfolio flows and external commercial borrowings and a narrowing current account deficit reflect well on the economy but dwindling exports and decline in non-petroleum-non-gold imports as a proportion of GDP spell possible trouble.
Due to weakening of global demand and increase in trade tensions over 2018-19 to the first half (H1) of 2019-20, the merchandise exports-to-GDP ratio declined to 11.3 per cent, according to the Economic Survey 2019-20 tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.
The BoP position, however, improved as the merchandise imports-to-GDP ratio also declined, resulting in a net positive impact. “This is because of the large presence of crude oil in the import basket. The share of gold imports, another important component of the import basket, has remained stable in spite of rise in gold prices,” the Survey said.
What is worrying about the import numbers is the reduction in the non-POL (petroleum, oil, lubricants)-non-gold imports as a proportion of GDP from 2018-19 to H1 of 2019-20, which is understood to be positively correlated with GDP growth. “Continuous decline in investment rate decelerated GDP growth, weakened consumption, dampened the investment outlook, which further reduced GDP growth and along with it, non-POL-non-gold imports as a proportion of GDP….,” the Survey pointed out.
According to figures published in the Survey, improvement in BoP position to $433.7 billion by September 2019 from $412.9 billion of forex reserves in March 2019, is on the back of CAD narrowing further to 1.5 per cent of GDP in the first half of 2019-20 from 2.1 per cent in 2018-19.
Net FDI inflows in the first eight months of 2019-20 at $24.4 billion was much higher than in the corresponding period of 2018-19.
POL, precious stones, drug formulations & biologicals, gold and other precious metals continued to be the top exported commodities while the largest export destinations were the US, United Arab Emirates, China and Hong Kong.
Crude petroleum, gold, petroleum products, coal, coke & briquittes constituted top import items and the top countries for imports were China, the US, UAE and Saudi Arabia.
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
The iconic pilot’s watch returns with the Aviator 8 Mosquito —- and it’s better than before
From flying cars to Alexa-integrated vehicles and lounge-like interiors, the automobile industry has a lot up ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...