Budget 2021

Relief for small traders, businessmen

Keerthi Sanagasetti BL Research Bureau | Updated on February 01, 2021 Published on February 01, 2021

The Finance Minister on Monday announced provisions that would ease compliance burden for small traders, too.

Businessmen with sales turnover (or gross receipts) of more than ₹1 crore in a FY are required to get their accounts audited and file a tax audit report along with the ITR.

In the last Budget, for businessmen who carried out at least 95 per cent of their transactions (receipts and payments) digitally, the turnover threshold was enhanced to ₹5 crore. That is, if their cash receipts or payments in any financial year did not exceed 5 per cent of the aggregate receipt or payment, they were not required to get tax audit done as long as their turnover was within ₹ 5 crore.

The turnover limit for triggering the tax audit provisions is now proposed to be enhanced further to ₹10 crore, for such digitally run businesses.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 01, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.