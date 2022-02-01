Union Budget: Additional allocation of ₹19,500 crore for solar modules under PLI scheme

In the Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed an additional allocation of ₹19,500 crore under the PLI scheme to boost solar module manufacturing.

“To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of ₹19,500 crore for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for manufacture of high efficiency modules, with priority to fully integrated manufacturing units from polysilicon to solar PV modules, will be made,” Sitharaman said in her speech.

On November 1, 2020, the Cabinet approved introduction of PLI Scheme for ten key sectors, to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports under Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. One among them which received nod is ‘High Efficiency Solar PV Modules’ for which Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been designated as the implementing Ministry.

The idea is to promote manufacturing of high efficiency solar PV modules in India and reduce dependence on imports. India has set an ambitious target of setting up 175,000 MW renewable capacity by 2022 and 4,50,000 MW by 2030.

On the basis of techno-economic analysis, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has indicated in its Optimum Energy Mix report that 2,80,000 MW capacity from solar energy will be needed by 2029-30.

To achieve the target, around 25,000 MW solar energy capacity is needed to be installed every year, till 2030. Solar capacity addition presently depends upon imported solar PV cells and modules as the domestic manufacturing industry has limited operational annual capacities of around 2,500 MW for solar PV cells and 9,000-10,000 MW for solar PV modules.