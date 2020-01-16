CBI books Adani Enterprises and former officials of NCCF

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Adani Enterprises and three senior officials of the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) for rigging an imported coal supply tender to favour the company.
The CBI has levied allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct by public servants.
Virender Singh, the then Chairman; GP Gupta, the then Managing Director; and SC Singhal, then Senior Advisor at NCCF, New Delhi; and Adani Enterprises have been named in the First Information Report (FIR).
According to the FIR, the accused had rigged the award of contract for supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) during July 2010. The tender sought supply of 6 lakhs tonnes of coal on free-on-rail destination basis to Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station, Vijayawada and Rayalseema Therma Power Plant, Kadapa from any port.
The FIR said that Adani Enterprises was awarded the tender for supply of imported coal even though they initially quoted nil trading margin for NCCF. This was despite two other bidders that had quoted much higher trading margins for NCCF.
The CBI alleges that “post tender negotiation was done by senior officials of NCCF to give undue favour to Adani Enterprises”.
According to the CBI FIR, “Adani Enterprises did not qualify when the tender was opened at Hyderabad Branch. Instead of cancelling the bid of Adani Enterprises, senior management of NCCF conveyed the offer margin of NCCF to Adani Enterprises, through one of its representatives, who was sitting in the NCCF Office”.
“It is prima-facie evident that when the bids were processed at NCCF head office in New Delhi, the representative of Adani Enterprises was informed regarding their imminent rejection due to non submission of NCCL and also that MBCl, the eligible bidder has quoted 2.25 per cent margin,” the CBI FIR said.
The CBI said that Adani Enterprises agreed to pay the minimum service margin/charges at 2.25 per cent to NCCF after these post-tender negotiations.
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...