CellaSpace to set up industrial and logistics park in Kinfra land

CellaSpace, promoted by Sri Kailas Group, is setting up an industrial and logistics park with plug-and-play facility at Kinfra Petrochemical Park at Ambalamughal near here.
The 6.5 lakh sq ft facility, which can be used to store Covid vaccines, is coming up at an investment of around ₹180 crore in the 25-acre land allotted by Kinfra.
The State Industries Minister E P Jayarajan handed over the allotment letter to the company’s Executive Director, Visakh Rajkumar at a function held here.
The company has formed a special purpose vehicle to complete the project. This will increase CellaSpace’s portfolio of industrial/ logistics space close to one million sq ft. It will be the first such state-of-the-art space being developed in the State for industrial needs with a potential solution for the storage of Covid vaccines.
“We at Sri Kailas Group are focused on promoting and providing grade A grade infrastructure to logistics and industries. We have developed similar facilities in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi. We are also in the process of establishing such spaces in Madurai and Hosur. I believe setting up of our park will augment the industrial development in Kerala, as we will provide space to anyone trying to set up an industrial facility here,” said Visakh Rajkumar.
“Currently, with the introduction of ‘three-people’ companies, the meaning of logistics is not limited to mere storage and transportation. Assembly, packing and repacking, mild manufacturing is all part of logistics now. This can also act as a storage option for vaccines when they come in huge quantities to the state”, he said.
