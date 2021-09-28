Centre announces structure of 7 defence corporations, workers to approach Supreme Court

The Defence Ministry announced the structures of the seven corporations it is forming by splitting the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). The seven corporations will have the control of the 41 factories under the OFB.

The new corporations are Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, Yantra India Limited, India Optel Limited and the Gliders India Limited.

The new establishments will start functioning and OFB, started in 1979, will cease its operations from October 1. “The new Defence Public Sector Units (DPSUs) have been incorporated as government companies (wholly owned by the Government of India) with limited liability by shares under the Companies Act 2013 with registered office and corporate offices,” a Defence Ministry order, based on the Cabinet decision of June 16, said.

Earlier, the Centre had brought the Essential Defence Services Ordinance, which was later passed in Parliament, to prohibit strikes in the defence factories. Trade unions approached the International Labour Organisation against the EDSA.

Transfer of staff

The Centre has also decided to transfer all the employees of OFB (Group A, B and C) to the new corporations on terms of foreign service without any deputation allowance initially for two years. The new corporations have been asked to frame rules and regulations on service conditions of the absorbed employees. They will also seek an option from the employees for permanent absorption on deemed deputation to the respective corporations within a period of two years. “The service conditions of the absorbed employees would not be inferior to the existing ones,” the Centre said.

It added that the the Department of Defence Production will constitute a committee for guiding the new DPSUs on the absorption package. “Till such time the employees remain on deemed deputation to the new DPSUs, they shall continue to be subject to all the extant rules, regulations and orders as are applicable to the Central Government servants, including related to their pay scales, allowances, leave, medical facilities, career progression and other service conditions,” the government order said. The Centre will also bear the pension liabilities of the retirees and existing employees.

The Munitions India Limited will be based in Khadki, Pune and 12 ordnance factories such as Ammunition Factory, Khadki, Cordite Factory, Aruvankadu, High Energy Projectile Factory, Tiruchirappalli and High Explosive Factory, Khadki will function under this new corporation.

The headquarters of the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited will be Avadi, Chennai. Five factories -- Engine Factory, Avadi, Heavy Vehicle Factory, Avadi, Machine Tool Prototype Factory, Ambernath, Ordnance Factory, Medakand and Vehicle Factory, Jabalpur -- will be under this DPSU.

The Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited will have eight factories such as Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli and Field Gun Factory, Kanpur associated with this corporation. It will operate from Kanpur.

The fourth corporation, the Troop Comforts Limited, will also be managed from Kanpur. It will control the cloth and troop comfort factories under the OFB such as the Ordnance Clothing Factory, Avadi, Ordnance Clothing Factory, Shahjahanpur, Ordnance Equipment Factory, Kanpur and Ordnance Equipment Factory, Hazratpur.

The Yantra India Limited will be based in Ambajhari, Nagpur. Grey Iron Foundry Jabalpur, Metal and Steel Factory, Ishapore, Ordnance Factory, Ambernath, Ordnance Factory, Ambajhari, Ordnance Factory, Bhusawal, Ordnance Factory, Dumdum, Ordnance Factory, Katni and Ordnance Factory, Muradnagar will function under this corporation.

India Optel Limited will operate from Raipur, Dehradun. Ordnance Cable Factory, Chandigarh, Ordnance Factory, Dehradun and Opto-Electronics Factory, Dehradun will be under the management of the India Optel Limited. The seventh corporation, the Gliders India Limited, will manage the Ordnance Parachute Factory in Kanpur.

Workers protest move

The workers’ federations have opposed the move. All India Defence Employees Federation general secretary, C Srikumar said 99.41 per cent employees of the OFB had rejected the Centre’s decision to corporatise the ordnance factories in a referendum.

“The employees of the ordnance factories will be observing October 1 as a Black Day and as a mark of protest they all will boycott their lunch on the same day. The government letter is quoting that the employees are being sent on deemed deputation under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, but this rule is not applicable to more than 40,000 employees who are in the New Pension Scheme. If the government wants to send them on deemed deputation, then they should all be brought under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972. The AIDEF has challenged the government’s arbitrary decision in the Madras High Court. Our legal battles against corporatisation and forced deputation will continue and will be intensified," he said in a statement.

BMS-affiliated Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh’s general secretary Mukesh Singh said “BPMS strongly opposes this decision. The Essential Defence Services Act prohibits us from calling a strike. We have approached the High Court of Delhi for a stay order and scrap the EDSA. Next date of hearing is November 16. Now, we are going to the Supreme Court to obtain a stay order,” he said.