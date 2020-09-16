Centre gives toy makers four more months to abide by quality control norms

The date of implementation of the quality control order for toys has been extended by four months to give more time to the domestic industry to make the necessary changes amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. of India today issued notification, extending the date of implementation of Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 as January 1, 2021, in place of September 1, 2020,” as per an official release circulated on Wednesday.

This decision allows domestic manufacturers four months of extra time to make necessary arrangements for compliance with the standards in view of difficulties arising out of the pandemic.

PM wants a play in the global toys market

Check on Chinese imports

The order imposes a strict standard requirement on the regulation of toys and materials for use in play by children.

Once the order is implemented, it will be obligatory for toy manufacturers and importers to obtain BIS certification before selling the toys, in the Indian market. The manufacturers or importers will have to comply with the norms meant for the safety of toys related to mechanical and physical properties etc. as mentioned in the order, also, the toys shall bear the Standard Mark under a licence obtained from the Bureau, as per Scheme-I of Schedule-II of BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.

Gujarat town looks to topple China in global toy supply chain

While the order will ensure that the quality of toys sold in the country meets the required health standards, it is also likely to act as a check on the flooding of imports from China.