The government on January 30 has called a meeting of all stakeholders including industry leaders and global experts to deliberate on India’s export control systems for sensitive goods and technologies.

Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be organising the National Conference on Strategic Trade Controls (NCSTC), focusing on India’s Strategic Trade Control system related to Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET). The conference will also deliberate international best practices, for ensuring compliance related to the export of dual-use (industrial and military) goods, software and technologies, an official statement said.

Key international speakers including the heads of 1,540 committees of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Chair of Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) would be participating in the day-long conference, which will be attended by over 500 industry representatives.

The conference mainly focuses on outreach to the Industry especially for those dealing in sectors regulated under India’s SCOMET list including special materials and high tech equipment, chemicals, biotechnology, defence, aerospace (comprising Drones/UAVs), electronics and semiconductors, telecommunications, information security and related software and technology, the statement said.

Industry leaders are expected to share their experience related to the export of dual-use goods and technologies. The thematic sessions will focus on various aspects of India’s Strategic Trade Control system, including the legal and regulatory framework, the steps taken to streamline the SCOMET policy and licensing processes, the enforcement mechanism and supply chain compliance programs.

As part of India’s Strategic Trade Control system, which is in consonance with the relevant control lists, guidelines and provisions of the international conventions, India regulates exports of dual use items, nuclear related items, and military items, including software and technology under the SCOMET list.

These regulations primarily focus on controlling the export of SCOMET items to balance a country’s commercial and security requirements. Dual use means usage of certain goods and technologies in military applications including in nuclear, chemical or biological weapons of mass destruction (WMD), along with their civilian or industrial applications.

