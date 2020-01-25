Centre likely to increase import duties on 50 items: Report

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
The Centre has indicated that it may increase import duties on as many as 50 items as the administration goals to revive the crumbling state of the Indian economy. The revelation comes ahead of the Budget 2020 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The government targets to generate around $56 billion worth of imports especially from China, according to news report.
"Our aim is to curb imports of non-essential items," said an official, who wished anonymity. He further added that the hike in import duties would provide a level playing field for local manufacturers - hit by cheap imports from China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and other countries that enjoy trade pacts with India, the report revealed.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) trims India’s growth projection, Finance Minister may announce an increase in customs duties on items including chemicals, handicrafts, jewellery, wooden furniture, electronic goods among others.
The move might impact smartphone manufacturers who import chargers or other components for assembling such as vibrator motors and ringers.
The decision of increasing customs duties could also jeopardise the plan of tech companies like IKEA, who wished to expand their footprints in South-Asian sub-continent. IKEA had previously flagged higher Indian customs duties as a challenge.
The government might hike 5-10% on tariff duties on imported products, as per sources.
Last year in July, the government increased the import tax on more than 75 items, including gold and automobile parts, in its post-election budget.
India's goods imports, which had been growing faster than exports in the last several years, fell some 8.90% during the April-December period from year-earlier levels, compared to a roughly 2% decline in exports.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
In the quarter ending December 2019, JSW Steel’s performance was hit by theeconomic slowdown . Consolidated ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...