Centre releases ₹19,714 crore under Ayushman Bharat

There were a total of around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth ₹19,714 crore till February 4 under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
According to the details provided by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, in a reply to a question in the Upper House, Tamil Nadu topped the list with around 25.56 lakh people getting treatment worth ₹3,239.5 crore since the scheme was launched in September 2018, followed by Andhra Pradesh (₹3,152.6 crore) and Gujarat (₹3,058.6 crore).
Also read:Ayushman Bharat crosses 1.5-cr mark in hospital admissions as non-Covid-19 treatments resume
Under the scheme, poorest of poor families in the country get a health assurance cover of up to ₹5 lakh per family. Though it covered 10.74 crore families (nearly 50 crore people) initially, States and Union Territories extended the coverage of the scheme further to 13.17 crore families with 65 crore population, subsequently.
