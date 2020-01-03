Centre sanctions 2,636 EV Charging Stations under Fame II scheme

Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
The Department of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2,636 charging stations under the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme phase II. These stations are spread over 62 cities across 24 States and Union Territories, an official statement said.
Of these 2,636 charging stations, 1,633 Charging Stations will be Fast Charging Stations and 1,003 will be slow charging stations. With this, about 14,000 Charging Stations will be installed across the selected cities.
In all, 317 EV charging stations have been allotted in Maharashtra, 266 in Andhra Pradesh, 256 in Tamil Nadu, 228 in Gujarat, and 205 in Rajasthan. Another 207 have been sanctioned in Uttar Pradesh, 172 in Karnataka, 159 in Madhya Pradesh, and 141 in West Bengal.
In addition to these, there will be 138 EV stations in Telangana, 131 in Kerala, 72 in Delhi, 70 in Chandigarh, 50 in Haryana, 40 in Meghalaya, 37 in Bihar, 29 in Sikkim. According to the statement, 25 EV stations each have been sanctioned in Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, 20 in Assam, 18 in Odisha and 10 each in Uttarakhand, Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh.
Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, said that in future at least one charging station will be available in most of the selected cities in a grid of 4 km X 4 km.
He said it will boost the confidence of users of Electric Vehicles and also encourage the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to launch the new electric vehicle models.
The sanction letters to the selected entities will be issued in phases after ensuring the availability of land for charging stations, signing of necessary agreements with concerned partner organisations like city municipal corporation, power distribution companies and oil companies.
Subsequently, each selected public entities are required to initiate the procurement process in a time bound manner for deployment of sanctioned charging stations, the statement said.
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...