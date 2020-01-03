Centre sanctions 2,636 EV Charging Stations under Fame II scheme

The Department of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2,636 charging stations under the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme phase II. These stations are spread over 62 cities across 24 States and Union Territories, an official statement said.

Of these 2,636 charging stations, 1,633 Charging Stations will be Fast Charging Stations and 1,003 will be slow charging stations. With this, about 14,000 Charging Stations will be installed across the selected cities.

In all, 317 EV charging stations have been allotted in Maharashtra, 266 in Andhra Pradesh, 256 in Tamil Nadu, 228 in Gujarat, and 205 in Rajasthan. Another 207 have been sanctioned in Uttar Pradesh, 172 in Karnataka, 159 in Madhya Pradesh, and 141 in West Bengal.

In addition to these, there will be 138 EV stations in Telangana, 131 in Kerala, 72 in Delhi, 70 in Chandigarh, 50 in Haryana, 40 in Meghalaya, 37 in Bihar, 29 in Sikkim. According to the statement, 25 EV stations each have been sanctioned in Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, 20 in Assam, 18 in Odisha and 10 each in Uttarakhand, Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, said that in future at least one charging station will be available in most of the selected cities in a grid of 4 km X 4 km.

He said it will boost the confidence of users of Electric Vehicles and also encourage the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to launch the new electric vehicle models.

The sanction letters to the selected entities will be issued in phases after ensuring the availability of land for charging stations, signing of necessary agreements with concerned partner organisations like city municipal corporation, power distribution companies and oil companies.

Subsequently, each selected public entities are required to initiate the procurement process in a time bound manner for deployment of sanctioned charging stations, the statement said.