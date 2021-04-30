Centre to provide ₹ 15,000 crore interest-free loan to states for capital expenditure

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Finance Ministry has decided to provide an additional amount of up to ₹15,000 crore to States as an interest-free 50-year loan for spending on capital projects. The Department of Expenditure in the Finance Ministry has issued fresh guidelines in this regard on the “Scheme of Financial Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure” for the financial year 2021–22.
The scheme for special assistance to states for capital expenditure for the year 2021–22 has three parts—part one relates to North East and Hill States and an amount of ₹2,600 crore has been earmarked for this part. Out of this, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will get ₹ 400 crore each while remaining states in this group have been allocated ₹200 crore each.
As regards part two, it is for all other states not included in part one. An amount of ₹7,400 crore is earmarked for this part. This amount has been allocated among the states in proportion to their share of central taxes as per the award of the 15th finance commission for the year 2021–22, an official release said.
Part three of the scheme is for providing incentives to states for monetisation/recycling of infrastructure assets and disinvestment of state public sector enterprises. About ₹5,000 crore has been allocated for this part of the scheme. Under this, states will receive interest-free 50 years loan ranging from 33 to 100 per cent of the amount realised by them, through assets monetisation listing and disinvestment.
Monetisation of assets unlocks their value, eliminate their holding cost and enable scarce public funds to be deployed to new projects, the speeding up the implementation of the national infrastructure pipeline. Funds provided to the states under the scheme by the central government would be used for new and ongoing capital projects, for long-term benefit to the state. The funds may also be used for settling pending bills in ongoing capital projects, the release added
Capital expenditure creates employment, especially for the poor and unskilled, has a high multiplier effect, enhances the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in higher rate of economic growth. Therefore, despite the adverse financial position of the central government, it was decided last year to launch a “scheme for special assistance to states for capital expenditure.”
Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to the state governments in the form of 50 year interest-free loan. An amount not exceeding ₹12,000 crore was earmarked for the scheme for the financial year 2021-22 and a sum of ₹11,830.29 crore was released to the states. This helped to sustain state-level capital expenditure in the pandemic year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...