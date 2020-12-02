Centre working on major interventions to position India as global textiles hub: Secy

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The Centre is working on major interventions to position India as a global hub in the manmade fibre and technical textiles segments, including setting up five integrated mega textiles parks, a state-of-the-art world class testing lab and bringing a Focused Product Scheme, a top official said on Wednesday.
Emphasising that India must explore the USD 150 billion global manmade fibre (MMF) market, Textiles Secretary Ravi Capoor also said he is in talks with the Department of Higher Education for introduction of courses in universities and technical institutions like engineering colleges for creation of specialised manpower in the MMF and technical textiles segments.
Addressing a CII conference virtually, Capoor said an evaluation study led by Niti Aayog on the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) of the textiles ministry has revealed that ₹13,000 crore worth machinery was being imported by India and the country has reached nowhere in terms of technology upgradation except in the spinning segment.
He said the government is also willing to offer capital investment subsidy for setting up machine manufacturing plants to textile industry players interested in forging joint ventures, provided the foreign partner agrees to supply machines to domestic firms at a particular price.
“We want to make India a very strong base for technical textiles,” Capoor said, adding that a Focused Product Scheme offering production-linked incentives was “almost ready” and will lay special emphasis on the MMF and technical textiles segments.
He said the ministry was in a “very advanced stage of encouraging some mega textile parks”, starting with about five such parks with integrated facilities and quick turnaround time for minimising transportation losses, eyeing big ticket investments in the sector. He also said the ministry will soon consult industry players on the new Textiles Policy, which lays out the future roadmap for India to move ahead in the sector.
Capoor said a report by the International Cotton Advisory Committee projects that by 2025-2030, the share of cotton in the global market will be limited to about 16 per cent, whereas the remaining 84 per cent will come from MMF and blends, and India must be in sync with this global trend.
Technical textiles include textiles made for automotive applications, medical textiles, geotextiles, agrotextiles, and protective clothing, among others.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
He should have the ability to independently think and differentiate himself from the herd
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...