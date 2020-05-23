Economy

CEO reading list: May 23, 2020

| Updated on May 23, 2020 Published on May 23, 2020

Eager to catch up on what’s been happening over the week? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s interesting stories on economy and policy over the week.

Booster shot

In a surprise package, RBI cut its repo rates to 4% and announced measures to help borrowers and exporters.

Welcome moves

Bankers were optimistic that this would work

Needed, more stimulus

In a webinar with BL, CRISIL Chief Economist DK Joshi argued for more fiscal stimulus and income support

Nudging banks

Will banks oblige? FM reviews credit flow

Money in the bag

Reliance Industries sewed up yet another deal on Jio, this time with KRR

21 day deadline

But time’s running out for the younger brother

Retreading

Apollo tyres thinks replacement demand will come back first

Seasonal jobs

Amazon’s hiring big. But temporarily!

Taking flight

The Aviation Minister said that international flights may be restarted by August.

Immunity certificate

But with strings attached.

Growing still

These startups say they’re registering brisk growth in the lockdown

Big hit from Retail

US retailers may be undoing of Indian IT services, not travel or hospitality

From the eyes of JRD

What would JRD have thought of economic policies today? Arun Maira writes

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan

Published on May 23, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
economy (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Will try to restart international flights before August, says Hardeep Singh Puri
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.