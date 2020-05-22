Amazon India announces close to 50,000 seasonal jobs across its fulfilment, delivery network

Amazon India announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex. The associates will join other thousands of associates across Amazon India’s fulfilment and delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders more efficiently.

“One thing we’ve learned from the Covid-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and e-commerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy. We take this responsibility seriously, and we’re proud of the work our teams are doing to help small and other businesses deliver to our customers through this difficult time” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

“We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practise social distancing. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment and delivery network. This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them,” said Saxena.

Sanitisation steps

While creating these opportunities, the e-tailer said it remains committed to the health and safety of its associates, partners, employees and customers, and has implemented a number of measures towards their well-being. The company has made around 100 process changes in its operations for the safety of its people, which include mandatory face covering, daily temperature checks in buildings, increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, including regular sanitisation of frequently touched areas, and awareness-building among associates on safety requirements around hand-washing and hand sanitisation.

Those interested to apply could call 1800-208-9900 or send an email to seasonalhiringindia@amazon.com