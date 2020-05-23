Will try to restart international flights before August, says Hardeep Singh Puri

“I can’t put a date on it (restarting international flights). But if somebody says can it be done by August or September, my response is why not earlier depending on what is the situation,” he said.

“I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations, if not complete international operations,” Puri said during a Facebook live session.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the Modi government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday, three days after announcing the resumption of domestic flights from May 25.

