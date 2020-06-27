China retaliates to India by stopping Indian manufactured products at its ports

No ifs, just butts
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
China has retaliated India’s custom hurdles of its manufactured products with equal measure. Indian exporters have begun to face similar issues with their consignments at the Chinese ports, as per an Indian Express report.
After the development, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), an apex body of export promotion councils, wrote a letter to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stating that Hong Kong and Chinese Customs were holding back export consignments from India over the last few days.
This comes on the heels of escalation of tension between India and China on the disputed territory of Ladakh followed by a deadly clash that claimed at least 20 Indian soldiers’ lives.
According to the representation made by FIEO, a copy of which The Indian Express has seen, some exporters have reported facing hurdles with their shipments to China. An exporter in the know said a majority of the shipments stuck for clearance at China and Hong Kong include organic chemicals.
“We have been given to understand that Customs is physically examining all imports from China, which is delaying clearance, adding to the cost of imports. While we have been told there is no official communication, but the examination is leading to piling of imports as reported in many newspapers,” stated the body in its representation.
“Some exporters have informed that, in response to such action, Hong Kong and Chinese Customs are also holding back export consignments from India,” it said.
The body has requested the ministry to take up the matter of delayed clearances at ports in India with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and issue a denial if no instructions had been given to customs authorities here.
At an e-conference on leveraging e-SANCHIT for a stronger single window system, CBIC Chairman M Ajit Kumar told CII members: “…unless we ensure that your prices come down unless we ensure that the time taken for clearances are brought down, it really does not help us. We are truly your partners in this endeavor of yours. We are not here merely as tax collectors, we want to ensure that your time and price both come down, you become very competitive in the international market and we must ensure that you become engines of growth.”
He added: “That trade leads the industry and that ultimately helps the nation in becoming strong, in becoming self-reliant, Atmanirbhar Bharat by encouraging Make in India… our attempt in this regard is to ensure that you have hassle-free procedures… and then you are able to get goods, manufacture goods here, export them, or get them to the domestic area without many problems,”.
“It is too early to say whether this is retaliatory action, but a small number of consignments from exporters here have been held up at ports over there,” said an exporter close to the development to Indian Express on condition of anonymity.
Some companies have even stopped picking up shipments from China for India. DHL Express India, the Indian arm of German courier services company, in a statement said they are temporarily suspending pick up of import shipments from China, Hong Kong, and Macao for the next 10 days.
“Over the last few days, we are witnessing a severe lag in customs clearance for shipments originating from China, Hong Kong and Macao across all the ports in India. This has led to uncontrollable queueing, congestion, and delays of shipments in our clearance ports across the country. We want to ensure that shipments originating from other countries around the world are not impacted by this congestion. Therefore, with immediate effect, we will be temporarily suspending pick up of import shipments from China, Hong Kong, and Macao for the next 10 days,” it said as accessed by the Indian Express.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
Assamese villagers opt for traditional housing for protection against floods
Covid-19 has meant no tourists or joy rides at the Ridge in Shimla, leaving horse owners in penury
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...