CII Institute of Logistics launches compendium of logistics policies of five States

CII Institute of Logistics on Thursday launched a compendium of logistics policies of five States to capture a snapshot of how States are looking at incentivising and promoting logistics and warehousing. It highlights the salient features of various State government policies and scope for improvement.
The Institute has facilitated five stakeholder roundtables in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Haryana. Logistics and warehousing experts from industry, think tanks, academia interacted in a closed door dialogue with the State government and provided suggestions on the role government and industry can play in creating multiple logistics hubs, said a press release from the Institute.
State governments will find the compendium as a valuable handbook that can help policy makers understand various good practices and develop a unified vision. Especially, the recommendations must be considered to benchmark current policies and include them in revisions. States that are currently in the process of formulating logistics policies can evaluate the recommendations for inclusion in upcoming policies. Additionally, the compendium synthesises progress, challenges and outlines scope for improvement very clearly, the release said.
The compilation was unveiled in the presence of Amrit Lal Meena, Additional Secretary - Logistics, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. “Ongoing stakeholder consultations for strengthening the logistics sector in India will result in cohesive policy development and accelerate economic development and unified vision,” he said.
R Dinesh, Chairman, CII Institute of Logistics & Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, said, “Logistics industry growth will be driven by outsourcing, infrastructure and conducive policies. National logistics policy and coherent State policies are essential to accelerate and sustain growth rate in the logistics industry”.
