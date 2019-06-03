CII seeks announcement of National Employment Policy

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday said that it seeks announcement of a comprehensive National Employment Policy as suggested by NITI Aayog, in consultation with the industry.

CII has submitted policy inputs to the government for the upcoming Budget which include measures such as cutting corporate income taxes to 25 per cent for all companies and progressively lowering the rate further to 18 per cent without exemptions. It has also called for removing Minimum Alternate Tax and cutting Dividend Distribution Tax in its pre-Budget submissions, according to the statement.

Addressing aevent on the 100 days agenda for the government, Vikram Kirloskar, President, CII said, “This is the right time for India to think big and envision GDP growth rate of 10 per cent to greatly improve development outcomes. With a landslide electoral victory we expect the government to engage strongly with industry to ideate and implement impactful policy solutions for double-digit growth”.

“CII is according high attention to four key issues: energizing growth, generating new jobs, deepening India’s overseas footprint, and energy security,” he added.