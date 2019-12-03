Coal mine auctions: Windfall revenue gains to States look like a pipeline dream

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
The projections of windfall revenue gains for state governments after the auction of coal mines are turning out to be a pipe dream.
According to data shared by the Ministry of Coal, the revenue to Odisha from auctioned coal mines declined annually from 2015-2016 to nil in 2018-2019 and remained nil in the current year, till now. Cumulatively since 2014-2015, when the auctions were conducted, to 2019-2020, the State received just ₹51.57 crore. This amount pales against the ₹45,630 crore that was promised to the State over 30 years, the expected life cycle of the coal mines. The only coal mine in Odisha that started operations also closed down while the rest are yet to get clearances.
There is also a lot of variation in the annual revenues accrued to States. In 2015-2016, Jharkhand received ₹133.72 crore as revenue from the auctioned coal mines. In 2016-2017, this amount fell to ₹18.63 crore. The following year, revenues from these mines zoomed to ₹266.71 crore but fell to to ₹195.23 crore in 2018-2019.
It is evident that ₹1,96,698 crore estimated revenue during the life time of the auctioned mines to the coal producing States will not be a reality. This could be because some of the auctioned mines could not start production and were relinquished. Out of the 31 coal blocks which were auctioned, Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPA) of 6 coal mines have been terminated.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...