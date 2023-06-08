New Delhi, June 8

The Ministry’s Nominated Authority issued the vesting orders for 22 coal mines to successful bidders of coal blocks under the commercial coal mine auction.

“Out of the 22 coal mines, eleven mines are under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and the rest comes under Mines & Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act,1957. Sixteen coal mines are fully explored mines, while six mines are partially explored ones,” Coal Ministry said.

The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of the 22 mines is 53 million tonne per annum (MTPA) with around 6,379.78 MT of Geological Reserves, it added.

These mines are expected to generate Annual Revenue of ₹9,831 crore and will attract Capital Investment of ₹7,929 crore. It will provide employment to about 71,467 people both directly and indirectly.

With the vesting of these 22 coal mines, the Ministry has so far issued orders for a total of 73 coal mines under commercial auctions till date with cumulative PRC of 149.304 MTPA.

This will result in generation of Annual Revenue of ₹23,097.64 crore to the State Governments and will generate employment opportunity to 2,01,847 people, both directly and indirectly.