Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh said his Ministry is leaving no stone unturned to ensure consistent power supply. The Minister who was addressing media post the Consultative Committee of Parliament for Ministry of Power on Indian Carbon Market Framework said the domestic coal supply is not sufficient for the growing power demand and therefore there has been a need to import, too.

According to the data available from the Ministry, the current year started with stock of 34 million tonne and presently the available stock is 25.5 million tonne even while 3 per cent imported coal blending is being done. This was due to spurt in demand, failure of rains in southern India and some other parts of the country. “Going forward with 4 per cent blending, we might end this fiscal with 38 million tonne of coal stock,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that that if States are found spreading misleading information on work being done by the Ministry, he will not take it lying down giving a subtle hint to Telangana. The Minister brushed aside allegations on stopping the loans to Telangana and insisting on fixation of meters.

On efforts being taken he said, “Today we have a vibrant sector.”

Privatisation

Regarding the issue of privatisation of State distribution utilities or Discoms, the Minister said, “No where we have said we will privatise them...but, if some private player wants to come into the space, we will not stop them.”