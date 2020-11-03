Commercial coal mine auctions begin on day 2

The second day of the commercial coal mining auctions has begun on Tuesday with Bandha, Brahmadiha, Dhirauli, and Sahapur (West) on offer. Under the commercial coal mining bid rounds, companies are competing on the share of revenue they would part with the State government to bag a coal mine. There is no end-use restriction on the coal that is excavated from these mines.

Five coal mines were auctioned on Monday, four will be put for auction on Tuesday. In all, the Ministry of Coal wants to auction 19 coal mines by November 9.

The Brahmadiha coal mine in Jharkhand has the most bidders in fray. AlankarTradelinks, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, Bhupati Mining, Everdeliver Logistics, Gangaramchak Mining, and Shri Jaibaba Casting are competing for this mine.

The Sahapur West coal mine has Chowgule and Company, Cuprum Bagrodia, JMS Mining, and Sarda Energy and Minerals in the bid round. The Bandha coal mine has Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure and EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources competing. The Dhirauli mine just has Hindalco Industries, and Stratatech Mineral Resources participating in the auction.